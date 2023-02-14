Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $373.20 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $482.53. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average of $346.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

