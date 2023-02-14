Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

