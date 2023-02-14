Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.