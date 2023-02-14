Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,509 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 140.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 256.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.