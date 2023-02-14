BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

