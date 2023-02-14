Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Target Price at $82.83

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,179,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

