Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Price Target at $89.60

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.