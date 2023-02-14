Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $45.86

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

NYSE HASI opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

