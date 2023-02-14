Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $34.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.7 %
COLL opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
- Can Junk Fees Prevention Act Thwart Live Nation’s Monopoly?
- Chegg Faces a New Threat With the Rise of ChatGPT
- 3 Mid-Cap Earnings Plays to Watch This Week
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.