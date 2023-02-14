Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $34.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

COLL opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,132 shares of company stock worth $4,377,640 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

