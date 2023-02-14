Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

AVGO stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $596.54. The stock had a trading volume of 665,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $571.28 and a 200 day moving average of $524.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.