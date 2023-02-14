Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 3.7% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $596.32. 531,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

