Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 149,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

