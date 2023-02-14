BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $367.59. The stock had a trading volume of 245,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $119.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.80. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.