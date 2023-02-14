BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 249,331 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 249,331 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.08% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. 396,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,816. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.