BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,237,147 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,237,147 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $53,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,392,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

