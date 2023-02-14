BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,463 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.5% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.35% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $136,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 160,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

