BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 151,255 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,255 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $74,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.18.

Shares of EL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.71. 560,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $311.59. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.91.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

