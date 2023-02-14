BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,544 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72,133 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Autodesk worth $45,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $38,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.45.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.16. 454,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $204.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

