BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,165 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after buying an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after buying an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

TRI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

