BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $29.35 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 188.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.42% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $29,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 861,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,773. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.56%.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

