BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.2% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $103,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 39,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,544. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

