BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. 3,614,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,078,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $196.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

