British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $37.88. 3,628,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,691. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
