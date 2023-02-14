British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $37.88. 3,628,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,691. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

