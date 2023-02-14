Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Short Interest Down 38.1% in January

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

