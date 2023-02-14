BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTX stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 404,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,711. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jamieson Bondarenko bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

