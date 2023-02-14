BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCTX stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 404,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,711. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.22.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at BriaCell Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,481,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies for treatment of cancer. Its technologies include Bria-IMT and Bria-OTS. The company was founded by Charles L. Wiseman and Isaac B. Maresky on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.