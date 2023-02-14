BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 5.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,154,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,898,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
