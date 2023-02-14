BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Down 5.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 2,154,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,898,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

BRF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of BRF

About BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BRF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

