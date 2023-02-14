Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 8,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,706. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,787,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,717,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

