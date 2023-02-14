Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.17

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 191005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

