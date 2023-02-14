Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. 1,527,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Articles

