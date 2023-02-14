Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80.26 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $673,614.45 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

