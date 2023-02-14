Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Boosted by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for approximately 10.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $238,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,837 shares of company stock worth $29,643,096. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 315,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,756. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

