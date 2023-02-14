Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07. 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Bosideng International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81.

Bosideng International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.2447 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Bosideng International’s payout ratio is presently 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

