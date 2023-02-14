Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 87.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,045,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 173,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

