Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 606,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Borqs Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRQS opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Borqs Technologies worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Company Profile

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

