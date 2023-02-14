Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,496.38.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,423.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,199.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,999.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

