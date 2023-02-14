BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 519,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. The stock had a trading volume of 90,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,990. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

