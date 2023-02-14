Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $225.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned a $225.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,004,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,943. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.17.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

