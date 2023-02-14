BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

