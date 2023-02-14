Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $19.00 at JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 108,604 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $672,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

