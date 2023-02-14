Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

