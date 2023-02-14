Bloom Energy’s (BE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.40.

BE stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

