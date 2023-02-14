Blockearth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $36.50 Million (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00426215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,172.61 or 0.28233244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

