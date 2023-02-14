Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.
BLKB traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 98,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,916. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
