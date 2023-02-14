Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB traded down $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 98,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,916. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

