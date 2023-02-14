Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 99.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

