BitDAO (BIT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002567 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $16.04 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

