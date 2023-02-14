Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72.97

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 125% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002288 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $72.97 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

