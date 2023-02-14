Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $192.69 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $124.27 or 0.00573176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00185188 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00048926 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000890 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,311,588 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.