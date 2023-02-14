Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $126.68 or 0.00570619 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $197.84 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,199.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00184133 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00050613 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,311,806 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
