Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept Stock Performance

BIOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,808. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

