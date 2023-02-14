BinaryX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.28 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $146.51 or 0.00665792 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $422.93 million and approximately $62.28 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00430322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.58 or 0.28505326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,209,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,886,772 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

